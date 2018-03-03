The snowstorm that threatened to wallop the city finally showed up — with a little less power than initially predicted.

Edmontonians awoke Saturday to up to 10 centimetres of snow that fell overnight. It was originally predicted that 25 centimetres of snow would fall in a 48-hour period, beginning Thursday.

A snowfall warning is in place for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, with another five centimetres of snow expected to accumulate throughout the day.

More than 150 city employees operating 177 pieces of snow-clearing equipment worked to clean up the roads Saturday afternoon, a city spokesperson said. A seasonal parking ban will go into effect at midnight on Monday, the city said.

Snowfall is expected to taper off Saturday evening as the band of snow drifts into Saskatchewan, according to Environment Canada.

Accumulating snow means roadways could be treacherous over the weekend. Drivers are asked to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

There were 107 vehicle collisions reported to Edmonton police from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Four resulted in injuries, 14 were hit and runs, and 89 involved property damage.

The Edmonton Police Service is asking drivers to slow down and give emergency crews space to deal with collisions. Drivers are being asked to avoid major highways, Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive.

Living in a winter city requires winter driving habits folks. Collisions galore out there. Back off the pedal please and drive safe! SP — @edmontonpolice

It snowed. It’s March in Alberta. It happens. Every year. #yegwx #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/axEQuiNBdr — @Burkeeboy

A 45 minute walk through #MillCreek trails felt more like 90 this morning. Loved that untouched snow at the start. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/g4XJXCngKz — @ScootLamont