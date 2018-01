A snowfall warning has been issued for the Edmonton area. (Environment Canada)

As much as 20 cm of snow is expected to fall in the Edmonton area by Friday.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park that could see between 10 and 20 cm of snow that should taper off Friday morning.

Edmonton is expected to get about 10 to 15 cm of snow. Environment Canada is warning that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times due to heavy snowfall.

Temperatures are forecast to dip to –10 C Thursday night and to –8 C Friday.