Edmonton's seasonal parking ban ends Monday at midnight, as the city takes its snow-clearing efforts to residential areas.

Once the ban is lifted, residents who live on collector roads and bus routes will be allowed to park curbside again.

"We've completed clearing the main and collector roads, the sidewalks and bus stops," Janet Tecklenborg, director of infrastructure operations, said in a news release.

"Although we are removing the seasonal parking ban, we're continuing to clear snow in residential areas. We encourage people to still drive with care and caution as we are seeing high humidity with low temperatures."

Some drivers had their vehicles towed while the parking ban was in force. (CBC)

Under the city's snow policy, neighbourhood blading will begin Tuesday morning. Residents can find out what day their neighbourhood will be plowed by going to edmonton.ca/blading or by calling 311.

Motorists are "strongly encouraged" not to park on the street on the day their neighbourhood is being plowed to allow crews to blade the entire width of the road.

"If a neighbourhood is not completed on the allocated day, crews will return over the weekend to complete the work," the city news release said.

Completion of plowing is dependent on weather.

The parking ban was implemented on Jan. 27 after a winter storm dumped more than 10 centimetres of snow across the area.