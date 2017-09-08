Stan Standing's hands shook as he barreled towards the ground at nearly 200 km/h, while shaving off his red bushy beard.

A month ago, the Edmonton man was remarkable for his ample facial hair. Now, he's remarkable for buzzing it off after jumping from an airplane at 10,000 feet.

'Kind of impulsive'

A bird's eye view, without the beard. Standing using an electric razor during his thrilling skydive stunt. (Stan Standing/Facebook)

"I'm kind of impulsive and spontaneous," a clean-shaven Standing said during an interview Friday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

He orchestrated the skydiving stunt as a tribute to his aunt, who died of ovarian cancer in 2016, five years after her diagnosis.

His aunt was fun-loving and adventurous, so Standing thought jumping out of plane would be the perfect way to honour her memory.

'Keep her memory alive'

"Lynn Standing-Whiten was an amazing, wonderful woman," Standing wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Adventure ran through her soul.

"We were going to the Yukon last year for a family reunion, and she didn't make it. It turned into her funeral, unfortunately. I wanted to show my love and support in a big way and keep her memory alive."

When Standing was told he had to shave off his beard for a new job with a construction company, he decided to make it worthwhile.

He started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $5,000, promising donors he'd share a video of his jump once the campaign hit its goal. The campaign has amassed $3,000 so far.

All proceeds from the campaign will support Ovarian Cancer Canada, and help raise awareness for the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope taking place at Kinsmen Park on Saturday.

Eden North Skydiving helped with the big jump in July. Standing started skydiving at the facility in May and has completed 30 jumps since.

But this was his first jump with an electric razor.

Called "Stanimal" by his friends, he strapped a GoPro camera to his chest and took the leap with jumpmaster Lyal Wadden.

"We did something called a hop and pop," said Standing, describing a style of tandem jumping.

There were no nicks, and when he hit the ground safely he was clean-shaven.

"I was able to pull a shaver out of my pocket and shave my beard," he said. "It was an electric razor. The straight razor would be a whole different ballpark.

"It was awesome."