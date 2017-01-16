The Edmonton Ski Club in the river valley has been targeted by vandals for the third time in as many months.

Early Sunday morning, vandals destroyed a lift shack and its contents, tearing out cables and destroying equipment.

It's the latest in a string of costly incidents at the 105-year old club, according to a statement issued by executive director Ken Saunders.

In December, vandals cut one of the cables from a surface lift, tore out wiring in the T-bar electrical panel and scrawled "profane" graffiti on a number of buildings, resulting in more than $5,000 in damages.

"Similar to the past two events back in December," Saunders said, "this past Sunday morning's vandalism targeted infrastructure critical to our operations."

The latest vandalism spree left the club scrambling to go ahead with its largest event of the season, the Alpine Ski and Racing Society's Annual competition. Athletes from across northern and central Alberta came to Edmonton this weekend to compete in the races.

Without the work of the not-for profit's dedicated volunteers, the event would have been cancelled, said Saunders.

"Fortunately, our staff came in early and thanks to their herculean efforts repairs were made in time for the race to continue," Saunders said in a statement.

"It's so frustrating that such an important city asset continually falls victim to senseless vandalism. At a time when we should be celebrating support from the city and a clear path to redevelopment, we find ourselves wasting precious resources of time and money to repair vandalism."