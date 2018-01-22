After months of uncertainty, the Edmonton Ski Club will open for the remainder of the season as of next week.

With help from municipal and provincial funding, the ski club plans to operate in February and March on Thursdays and Fridays from 4:30 until 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

"We're looking forward to seeing skiers on the hill," Monty Worobec, the ski club's president, told CBC News Monday.

Financial struggles

The ski club has been struggling financially for years. Last fall, as the organization was trying to figure out whether it could reallocate its operating budget to much needed infrastructure repairs, its longstanding lease with the city was terminated.

Coun. Ben Henderson said Monday the ski club would have to be up and running to reallocate funds, or get further grant money.

He said he's glad the ski club decided to operate this winter.

"Taking a year off is always a scary thing to do. It makes it that much harder to come back," Henderson said.

"I think the fact that they can get operating again this year really helps us with the long-term objective, which is to make sure they're there for many years to come." Budget boost The city, which committed to supporting the ski club from 2017- until 2021, will be giving the organization $217,000, as originally planned. Of that funding, $50,000 has already been released. Once a few conditions have been met, such as insurance and a licence to occupy, the remaining $167,000 will be released, said Henderson.

The province recently approved $600,000 in grant money to the ski club, over three years. The money is earmarked for capital and operating, said a government spokesperson.

"I think [with] the lifts from the government and the city, it's going to create just a way better ski hill, a better experience for Edmontonians as a whole to come out and ski and enjoy the winter," Worobec said.

roberta.bell@cbc.ca

@roberta__bell