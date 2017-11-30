The president of the Edmonton Ski Club hopes to open the slopes a few days a week, starting in January.

Monty Worobec told CBC News on Wednesday the club is in talks with the city, trying to figure out the logistics of getting skiers on the hill in the new year.

He hopes people will be able to come out for a few hours Thursdays and Fridays, longer on Saturdays and perhaps a few hours on Sundays.

"It makes the most sense to have condensed hours," Worobec said. "We can't go full operational this year. I think it's safe to say there'll be some component. That's what we're shooting for, if all the pieces align."

Under the impression the ski club wouldn't operate this season, the city earlier this month suddenly terminated the club's lease on the river valley land.

The ski club, financially strapped and accountable for decades-old buildings and equipment, told the city it wanted to close for a year to do repairs and upgrades, including to its chalet, which is partially condemned, Worobec said.

Partially funded by the city, the ski club wanted to reallocate a portion of its operating budget to much-needed capital expenditures.

Councillor says city supports reopening

Coun. Ben Henderson, who represents the ward where the club is located, said the city is on board with having the club open this year. He said he would have preferred to see the lease continue but understands it was terminated for legal reasons, under the assumption that the club wouldn't be in the building.

"My understanding is, we'll do anything," Henderson said. "If they're ready to go again, we can get a lease in place quickly. We can open stuff back up again pretty quickly for them.

"The money we put aside is still put aside for them if they're operating this year."

Skiers ski at the Edmonton Ski Club. (CBC)

While Worobec is hopeful, given the ski club's recent discussions with the city, he said "a lot of moving parts" remain, including the fate of the club's dilapidated buildings.

"Until we get funding or approval, we can't make a move," he said.

Nothing is written in stone yet, he emphasized, adding that the ski club is not looking to be open for only a short time in 2018.

"What I would say at this point is, I think everybody's very hopeful," Henderson said. "But there's some things we're still trying to work out."

