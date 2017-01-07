On Friday night, Marty Enokson's 50th birthday celebration with his family was interrupted with two oversized cheques worth $5,000 each — one for a charity of his choice and the other for himself.

As he was ambushed with the news, he held his hand over his face in disbelief.

"I just don't feel like I deserve it," Enokson said. "But it will seriously help."

The award he received is from Kingsway Mall and is called Kingsway Gift of Kindness. Thousands of Albertans nominate who others who go above and beyond for the community, and the mall staff pick the winner with a touching story of selflessness.

The winner is awarded $5,000, and another $5,000 is given to a charity of the winner's choice. Enokson chose the northern Alberta Ronald McDonald House as his charity.

'I don't want to see anyone in need at Christmas'

Enokson has his own annual tradition of helping others. Around the holidays, he helped to raise money and gifts for low-income families. Last month he and his daughter raised close to $1,600 in gifts for two single-income families.

"I live paycheque to paycheque. I understand it," Enokson said. I've never had to go to the food bank, but I know these families have. I don't want to see anyone in need at Christmas."

The former teacher of Enokson's 17-year-old daughter nominated him for the award.

"He's somebody that wouldn't do something for himself. He's all about everybody else," said Andrea Stevens-Miller.

"He's been posting on Facebook that he was looking microwaves and couches, and I'm trying to keep this secret from him and it's been extremely difficult. He can actually buy himself something now."

It's no surprise to Stevens-Miller that Enokson doesn't plan on splurging on himself with his newly-acquired cash. Instead, he plans to use it on his daughter Casey's post-secondary education plans.

"I live for my daughter. I live for my kids," said Enokson. "She's 17 and she's graduating. I've got to take care of those things. I'm a single dad. It's just got to be done."

Casey Enokson tears up while watching her father being surprised with a kindness award. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

But his daughter Casey Enokson said she'll make sure her father buys something for himself, too. "He deserves it so much," she said. "We're going to buy a couch for him."

Watching her father being awarded for his selflessness after he raised her for the past decade on his own was an emotional moment for her.

"He's never bought himself anything. He's always providing for us," she said. "He has two jobs to make sure that the rent's paid."

