Edmonton police are investigating two shootings in a west end neighbourhood of the city.

Police were called to the area of 159th Street and 107th Avenue Sunday twice — once in the morning and once this afternoon.

Sunday morning, police responded to a call in the area after reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a residence that was hit with multiple bullets.

There was a family inside the house but no one was hurt.

Police believe the shooting was targeted but the house hit was the wrong one. Police said the family in the home is "truly innocent" and has "no criminal ties."

Edmonton police blocked off alleys in the area. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

At around 4 p.m., there was a heavy police presence in the same area. Police were seen around the second house that was shot at this afternoon, which is next door to the first house.

They were investigating the backyard of a house next door, and they blocked off an alley a few houses down in each direction.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police said they are looking for a white SUV.

More to come.