Edmonton police are looking for a white SUV driven by a Caucasian man after two drive-by shootings at different homes in the west end of the city on Sunday.

Police were called to the Mayfield neighbourhood twice on Sunday — once in the morning and once in the afternoon.

In the morning, police responded to a call in the area of 159th Street and 107A Avenue after reports of multiple shots fired. When they arrived, they found a house that was hit with multiple bullets.

There was a family inside the house but no one was hurt.

Police believe the shooting was targeted but the house hit was the wrong one. Police said the family in the home is "truly innocent" and has "no criminal ties."

One of the bullet holes from the morning shooting. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

At around 4 p.m., police responded to another weapons complaint — this time near 161st Street and 107A Avenue — where it's believed at least two rounds were fired at a residence.

No one was injured in the afternoon shooting.

Witnesses to the shootings told police that a white SUV, possibly a GMC Terrain, was spotted fleeing both scenes. The driver, described as a Caucasian male with blonde hair, was driving the vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time.

'I could have been shot'

Nativid Escober, who lives in the house which was shot at in the morning, said it might not be safe for she and her family to stay at the home for the next few days.

"We might sleep at one of my sons' houses," she said.

Nativid Escober lives in the house which was hit in the first shooting in the early morning. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Escober said she was about to head into her backyard in the afternoon when she heard the second set of gunshots in the afternoon.

"I have to plant my strawberries at the back, and my tomatoes," she said. "Good thing I did not think of going early.

"Otherwise, I could have been shot."

Elizabeth and Stephen Atkins also live in the area and were surprised to hear of the two shootings. They're from Toronto, where they said shootings happen nightly over the weekends.

Stephen and Elizabeth Atkins live in the area and said it's a family-oriented neighbourhood. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

"For us, it doesn't faze us," Stephen said. "But for other people that aren't used to it, they're going to be a little rattled."

Elizabeth said it's especially surprising given the neighbourhood, which she said is otherwise quiet. "It's a family-oriented neighbourhood," she said.

"So when you hear of this kind of thing happening, especially here, it's shocking."

Anyone with information about the shootings, the white SUV or the man driving the vehicle are asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.