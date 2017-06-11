Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that left one man in life-threatening condition in the city's northwest Sunday.

Police responded to the call at around 4:40 p.m. in the area of 118th Street and 145th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was treated by EMS and transported to the hospital.

Shots were fired after an altercation broke out between a group of people outside a convenience store, police said in a news release.

Broken glass could be seen from the front door of a nearby 7-Eleven.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything relating to the incident to contact them.