A shooting Thursday evening in west Edmonton sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called around 8 p.m. about a break and enter at an address in Lewis Estates.

A number of people broke into a home in the neighbourhood and confronted the male occupant, said police in a news release.

The resident got hold of a firearm, and police said he fired one shot that seriously wounded a male suspect.

The remaining suspects, all thought to be armed, fled the area on foot, police said.

Police believe the home was targeted, and said residents in the community are not in any danger.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.