A 26-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Edmonton's north end.

The Edmonton Police Service responded to reports of gunshots just before 7 p.m. Monday in the area of 132nd Avenue and 114th Street, according to an EPS media release.



A vehicle that police believe is connected to the incident was recovered downtown, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.