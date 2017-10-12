A man is recovering from gunshot wounds and RCMP are launching a cross-provincial manhunt after a shooting and a pair of armed carjackings in the Edmonton area early Thursday.

A series of crimes spanned from Edmonton to Sherwood Park and beyond the border into Saskatchewan.

At about 12:35 a.m., Strathcona RCMP were called to assist Edmonton police who were tracking a black Ford Fusion. The car had been involved in an armed carjacking in Edmonton.

At the same time, RCMP were called to reports of shots fired at the Holiday Inn Express on Broadmoor Boulevard in Sherwood Park, RCMP said in a news release.

A man was found with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning at the Holiday Inn on Broadmoor Boulevard in Sherwood Park. The shooting is believed to be connected to a crime spree that stretched across two provinces. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

A man was shot in the shoulder and neck.

He was conscious and "appeared to have non-life threatening injuries" when he was transported to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, RCMP said.

A few minutes later, at about 12:35 a.m. the Ford Fusion was involved in another armed carjacking with a shotgun, at the Flying "J" gas station, police said.

A black Chrysler 300, with a Saskatchewan licence plate, was stolen from the gas station and both suspects vehicles fled the area, RCMP said.

A black Ford Fusion was later found engulfed in flames on Highway 16 at Range Road 195. Investigators have yet to confirm that the burned vehicle is the same one used in the carjacking.

The Chrysler 300 was seen speeding through the Vegreville area and was eventually recovered in Saskatchewan.

RCMP believe the suspect or suspects involved are now in Saskatchewan. They are considered to be armed and dangerous

Saskatchewan RCMP issued a notice Thursday morning, warning the public of an increased police presence in the Maidstone area.

Police in the southwest Saskatchewan town, 57 kilometres east of Lloydminster, are "currently on scene of an ongoing investigation," RCMP said.

"To ensure the safety of the public, we are asking people to report and not approach any suspicious activity, vehicles or persons in the Maidstone area to police immediately," reads the news release.

"We are asking the public and all news agencies to please stay away from the areas with police presence in the Maidstone and surrounding areas for safety reasons."

RCMP are asking the public to report any suspicious activity to police or Crime Stoppers.

Police said they do not have accurate descriptions of the suspects and have no clues on what vehicle they might be travelling in.