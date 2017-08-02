Police are looking for a man they say exposed his genitals to a five-year-old girl in south Edmonton Saturday night.

Police said the adult man was riding a bicycle when he approached a five-year-old girl playing in Michener Park near Bowlen Road and Page Avenue between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 29.

The man then convinced the girl to follow him into a more isolated area, where he exposed himself and "attempted to contact the girl for a sexual purpose" police said in news release.

Edmonton Police Service's child at risk unit is investigating the incident after police were contacted by a member of the girl's family Sunday.

The man is described as 5'7" with tanned skin, brown eyes and short, spiky grey/black hair on both his head and chin. He was wearing shorts and a grey T-shirt and had a yellow and grey backpack.

EPS is asking anyone with information about the incident or suspect to contact them.