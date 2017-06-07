A woman driver was pulled over in Edmonton Sunday by someone posing as a peace officer, then forcibly confined and sexually assaulted, police say.

The woman was driving home in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and 127th Street at about 1:30 a.m. when she was directed to pull over by a vehicle with flashing lights.

The man, dressed in a uniform, got out of the vehicle with flashing lights, walked up and asked the woman to come back to his vehicle. The woman complied, police said, because she assumed the man was a peace officer.

The man threatened the complainant, implying that he wouldn't charge her if she performed sexual acts on him. The woman was then driven to another area, sexually assaulted and driven to her residence, police say.

The suspect was thought to have been driving a white Nissan Rogue between the model years 2007 to 2013. He is described as a Caucasian, 25 to 30 years old with a thin build and short brown hair. He was wearing what appeared to be a navy-blue peace officer's uniform.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect.