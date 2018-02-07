As the 2018 Winter Olympics are set to begin, a local set of games will be just wrapping up.

The 9th annual senior games at Rutherford Heights Retirement Residence opened Monday, with competitors vying for the podium in events such as Nintendo Wii bowling, bocce ball and card games.

"It's a lot of fun to get people that maybe don't participate in a lot of things or they're not really interested in that kind of stuff," Jessica Still, wellness director at the retirement centre, told CBC's Radio Active Tuesday.

Jessica Stills says the games are a way to get the residents more involved and active in their community. (CBC)

The games began with an opening ceremonies, which included a band concert and a dance.

"We have dignitaries from throughout the city that come in and offer motivational speeches for the seniors to get them revved up," Still said.

Then, the competitions begin.

Bocce, shuffleboard and Nintendo Wii

The games opened with a "walk-and-roll," where competitors use walkers or their wheelchairs to race, and continued into the week with floor shuffleboard, bocce ball and Nintendo Wii golf and bowling.

The competitions end with Kings in the Corner, Cribbage and trivia.

The games are a great way for the community to have fun with their neighbours, wellness director Jessica Stills says. (Rutherford Heights Retirement Residence/Facebook)

Elfie Ford, 80, is competing in her first games, participating in Kings in the Corner and trivia. So far, the games have been a great way to have fun with her neighbours.

"It's good. I'm a fast learner," Ford said.

Ford is a chef de mission — normally someone who is in charge of a national team at an international event, but her main job was to recruit competitors for the games.

Stills said Ford was a natural for the role. "Elfie is very charismatic person," Stills said. "She was definitely an easy choice."

The games end Friday, in time for the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang to begin, as organizers didn't want to compete for ratings.

The games are a way to get the residents more involved and active within their community, Stills said.

Elfie Ford was the chef de mission of the games. (CBC)

"Sometimes, it's out of people's comfort zone," she said. "[But] they get to come and watch and see how much fun [it is] and interact with people.

"And by the end of the game, they're waving their hand because they want to have a turn."