A truck driver is being transported to hospital in Edmonton after a fiery semi-trailer crash on Highway 2 south of Leduc on Wednesday.

RCMP said a southbound semi-trailer went off the road, struck the support structure for the Highway 616 overpass, and burst into flames.

The overpass is about 20 kilometres south of Leduc.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the driver, who was alone in the truck, is not yet known, police said.

An ambulance is bringing the injured man to hospital in Edmonton.

RCMP and emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic was being rerouted for several hours but a detour on Highway 2 and the Highway 616 overpass has since been called off.

Northbound and southbound traffic is being diverted using the on-ramps and off-ramps for the overpass.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated while the collision is being investigated and cleared from the highway.

Police recommend motorists avoid the route if possible.