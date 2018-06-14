Edmonton police lay second-degree murder charge in weekend stabbing death

Edmonton police have laid a second-degree murder charge after a 36-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday.

A 26-year-old Edmonton man has been charged in the homicide, which happened in northwest Edmonton.

The man was taken into custody without incident during a vehicle stop near Gibbons, Alta. on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a disturbance in the area of 115th Avenue and 124th Street at about 11 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man with "significant injuries."

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday found he died of a stab wound.

Police didn't release the victim's name.