Skip to Main Content
Edmonton police lay second-degree murder charge in weekend stabbing death
New

Edmonton police lay second-degree murder charge in weekend stabbing death

Edmonton police have laid a second-degree murder charge after a 36-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday.

A 26-year-old man has been charged in the homicide

CBC News ·
Edmonton police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a 36-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday. (CBC)

Edmonton police have laid a second-degree murder charge after a 36-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday.

A 26-year-old Edmonton man has been charged in the homicide, which happened in northwest Edmonton.

The man was taken into custody without incident during a vehicle stop near Gibbons, Alta. on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a disturbance in the area of 115th Avenue and 124th Street at about 11 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man with "significant injuries."

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday found he died of a stab wound.

Police didn't release the victim's name.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us