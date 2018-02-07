The City of Edmonton wrote 1,488 tickets and towed 68 vehicles during the most recent seasonal parking ban.

The ban started Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and ended Tuesday at 11 p.m.

In less than 48 hours, city crews cleared about 45,674 cubic metres of snow. That's enough to fill 18 Olympic swimming pools.

The latest parking ban came while crews were still working to clear about 20 centimetres of snow that fell Jan. 26-30.

During the previous ban the city handed out 1,318 tickets and towed 168 vehicles.

Fines increased to encourage compliance

Last year, the parking fine was $50. Drivers weren't charged for the tow.

On Jan. 1, the fine doubled to $100, and now comes with a $120 towing fee. Drivers pay $80 for each day their vehicle stays in the impound lot.

"I think that now people are seeing that $100 fine, plus a possible tow and the impound fee, I think that's really going to start hitting home for people that maybe typically didn't move their vehicle when there was only a $50 penalty fine," said Amanda Kros, supervisor of parking enforcement with the city.

In total this year, the city has handed out 2,806 parking ban tickets.

Snow still being cleared

The city is still working to clear snow from residential roads. Residents can see when their area will be cleared by going to edmonton.ca/blading.

Janet Tecklenborg, director of infrastructure operations for the city, said about 200 graders worked each night during the ban.

Crews plowed 2,100 kilometres of road.

The city's total spending on snow clearing this season won't be known until the winter is over.

City spokesperson Catherine Kuehne said the 2017 budget was $63.7 million, but only $44.8 million was spent.