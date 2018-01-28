The sound of graders and tow trucks led to a rude awakening for a number of Edmonton motorists who live along the routes where the city's seasonal parking ban is in effect. The ban went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Parking enforcement coordinator Erin Blaine said parking officers spent the first day of the ban trying to stay ahead of the graders that cleared Edmonton's major arterial routes.

"We provide 12 hours ahead of time for residents to get their vehicles off the road and then the graders are starting, so our intention is to stay ahead of the graders," she said.

The ticket for parking on a major route is $100 dollars, plus the cost of towing. This year, the fine increased by $50 to keep up with what other cities charge and to get the message across to motorists.

"We had to make the fine a little bit higher to try to make it a bigger deterrent," Blaine said.

But it wasn't enough of a deterrent for some residents in West Meadowlark Park.

Parking in a designated route can lead to a $100 fine, plus towing. (Min Dhariwal/CBC)

Dominic Kemboi said he almost missed his car getting towed, but managed to flag the tow truck driver down at the last second. He said he was fortunate to get his vehicle back before it was taken to an impound lot — but he didn't get off without a fine.

"I have to pay $130 dollars, so I have to go and get my debit card," he said, noting that the fine was on top of a $100 parking ticket.

Other people had it worse.

Kemboi's neighbour, Dwayne Brown, rushed outside Sunday morning, only to find an empty spot where his car normally sits. His vehicle was tagged and towed, meaning he'll have to make the trip to an impound lot.

"I just didn't realize there was a parking ban in effect," Brown said.

The seasonal parking ban was announced by the city on Friday afternoon, and there are several signs along designated routes that highlight the ban.

"Everything is really well-signed, and when the ban is declared you just have to move your vehicle until the ban is lifted," Blaine said. "And even though your street has been cleared, the vehicles have to stay off the road until a Director of Transportation has declared it as over."