A sudden spell of much warmer weather has thawed once-frozen pipes and led to flooding throughout the city, including at 10 Edmonton public schools.

Meghan Normandeau, a spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools, confirmed that ongoing cleanup continues at Jackson Heights Elementary School and J. Percy Page High School, both in the Mill Woods area.

Crews are still assessing the damage to those buildings, but Normandeau said the schools are expected to open when classes resume on Jan. 8.

Edmonton fire responds to 51 calls

Between Monday and Wednesday, the daily high temperature rose by about 25 C.

Edmonton fire spokesperson Maya Filipovic said during that timeframe firefighters answered 51 calls related to water pipes.

Raffaele Papaianni, of Pro Plumbing in Edmonton, said his business has been dealing with copper pipes that have burst.

"The most common so far with this cold, and now this heating the last two days, has been customers who went on holidays," he said. "They've come back and the pipes have been frozen and now unthawed, and there's water all over the ceiling or water all over their basement.

"It's caused a lot of damage."