An Edmonton woman is suing Cook County Saloon after being thrown from a mechanical bull and breaking her arm.

Chayna Broome was at the bar near Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard with friends on July 15 last year, when she tried riding the mechanical bull, the statement of claims says.

She was thrown from the bull and fell to the floor breaking her arm.

The claim accuses Cook County and ABC Mechanical Bull Co. of failing to adequately pad the area around the bull to protect patrons from injury.

Broome claims she also suffered injuries to her head, back, neck, shoulder, and other parts of the body, forcing her to undergo hospital, medical, and physiotherapy treatment, and take extensive medication.

In an email, the owner of Cook County Saloon declined a request for an interview, saying he was unable to discuss on-going legal matters.

Broome is suing for $104,000 in damages.

The statement of claim was filed in Edmonton at the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Cook County Saloon and ABC Mechanical Bull Co. have yet to file a statement of defence.