After a White Christmas, Edmontonians can expect a milder dose of winter of weather to herald in the new year.

Though city roads remained rough on Boxing Day, with deep tire ruts of slick frozen snow on some streets, travel in the region should be a little smoother this week.

Edmonton got 5.4 centimetres of snow on Dec. 24 and another 1.2 cm on Christmas Day, meaning that about 60 per cent of the 10.9 cm of snow the city has received in December fell on those two days.

Temperatures will be frigid, but not as bad as the cold snap last week, and the forecast is relatively flurry-free leading up to Jan. 1, Environment Canada forecasts.

The skies will begin to clear Monday afternoon, but temperatures will plunge to –16 C by nightfall, with an icy wind that will feel more like –25 overnight. It's the coldest it's expected to get all week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with daytime highs around the 0 C mark, and although there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Thursday, temperatures will remain relatively bearable.

Plows were scraping major street across the city Monday morning, but city officials have yet to announce a seasonal parking ban in any of Edmonton's residential neighbourhoods.

