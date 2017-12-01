A report released Friday reveals more problems with Edmonton's Metro Line LRT, showing at least six major malfunctions since 2015.

Six times crossing gates or lights on the LRT line failed to activate at the proper time, causing "a potentially hazardous situation to exist," the report says.

"There is significant anecdotal evidence that abnormal behaviour of the crossing warning systems is a regular occurrence, which has warranted putting temporary procedures and controls in place to mitigate associated risks," the report said.

"This summary only captures those events which have been reported."

In addition to the six signalling failures, there were two times when northbound and southbound trains ended up on the same track.

45 'fail-safe events'

After those two incidents, council asked administration for a breakdown of safety-related incidents since the line went into operation in September 2015.

The summary includes 45 "fail-safe events" on the Metro Line, where the system that limits the risks in the event of a systems failure kicks in.

Fail-safe events include communication and train-routing failures.

The city's Capital Line, which runs between Clareview and Century Park, has also been affected.

"There are no immediate solutions to restoring pre-Metro Line service on the Capital Line without significant impact to Metro Line service," the report said.

City council will discuss the reports at a meeting next week, including whether or not to part ways with Thales, the company that installed the signalling system.

Staff kept council in the dark, Nickel says

Coun. Mike Nickel called the incidents alarming.

In the cases where the gates and lights did not activate, "that means the train was going to go through a live intersection," he said Friday.

Statistically speaking, the sheer number of incidents suggests that it is only a matter of time before an accident happens that puts members of the public at risk, he said.

He also questions why city staff did not bring this information to city council earlier.

"Why didn't they keep us apprised of the more operational side of this, given the sensitivity? And now the scope and scale is coming forward, not because of administration's volition, but because politicians have started asking questions.

"That is disconcerting."