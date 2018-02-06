A seasonal parking ban that went into effect Saturday will end at 11 p.m. Tuesday, the City of Edmonton said in a news release.

Enforcement will continue on seasonal parking ban routes until that time.

When the ban ends, citizens will be allowed to park curbside again on roads where the ban was in effect.

"As of today, we've removed over 13,000 cubic metres of snow from city streets," Janet Tecklenborg, director of infrastructure operations, said in the news release.

Winter road work will continue with residential blading and removing windrows from major and collector roads, Tecklenborg said.

Citizens can find out which day their neighbourhood will be plowed by going to edmonton.ca/blading.

The latest ban is the second of the year. During the first seasonal ban at the end of January, 1,318 tickets were handed out and 168 vehicles removed.