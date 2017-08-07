Edmonton's Servus Heritage Festival shattered attendance records Sunday when more than 370,000 people are estimated to have visited Hawrelak Park.

"Holy crow, it was a record-breaking day," executive director Jim Gibbon said Monday. ​"Our board, some of whom have been here for almost 20 years, didn't believe the numbers at first, because it didn't feel nearly as busy as it has in the past."

Over the years, as new pavilions join the event, the site has expanded to cover a larger area of the park, he said.

Gibbon said it's unlikely the festival will outgrow its home any time soon.

"We have probably another quarter of the site we haven't opened yet. We could go all the way around the outside.

"I think with a little bit of work on the traffic plan and finding ways of getting people in and out a little more quickly, I don't think she's out of space yet."

More than 348,000 people used Edmonton Transit's park-and-ride service to get down to the river valley site.

Buses at a standstill

The unexpected surge of visitors brought the service to a standstill at times Sunday when buses inched along Groat Road into the park.

"The truth is, it's three times a normal day, so you can expect those delays with those sort of numbers," Gibbon said.

However the festival will work with Edmonton Transit to make sure the service isn't overwhelmed again, he said.

Saturday's attendance was similar to last year, at 75,000, which Gibbon attributed to the mid-afternoon rain.

The total attendance last year was about 300,000. The festival record was set in 2013 with 384,000 visitors.

More than 100 countries are represented in more than 70 pavilions at the festival, which takes place on the Heritage Day long weekend and promotes the understanding of cultural diversity.