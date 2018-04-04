Edmonton music charity pleads for return of stolen electric guitars

An Edmonton music charity is pleading for the return of thousands of dollars in stolen electric guitars.

On Easter Sunday, thieves smashed through the windows of Edmonton's Rock and Roll Society headquarters in southeast Edmonton and made off with five autographed guitars.

"It was a fairly rude awakening," Todd Crawshaw, the society's executive director said in an interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

"The ne'er do wells broke open the full glass door, set off the alarm and they had less than a minute to go straight to the guitars that were displayed on a wall ... and straight out the back door."

I would like to think that these thieves had no idea they were stealing from a children's charity. - Todd Crawshaw

The instruments were set to be auctioned off to raise money for a music enrichment program for at-risk youth across the city.

The group usually fetches up to $5,000 per guitar at auction, and the proceeds would have provided a year's worth of funding for the charity's Centre for Arts and Music Program (CAM).

The charity hires mentors and musicians to teach children how to play instruments, form bands, write songs, and perform. About 380 kids have gone through the program since the charity formed in 2010.

'Not too late to make it right'

Crawshaw doesn't care about catching the criminals. He wants to see the stolen items returned.

"Get them back to our office, no questions asked. I don't care who you are," Crawshaw said.

"You may have made a bad choice but it's not too late to make it right.

"I would like to think that these thieves had no idea they were stealing from a children's charity."

'They knew exactly what they were looking for.' - Todd Crawshaw

Crawshaw believes the theft was targeted. Only autographed guitars were stolen, while other more valuable instruments were left behind.

"The guitars that were stolen, without the autographs, they would retail for maybe $150 or $200 — not a heck of a lot of money — but it's the autographs that make them invaluable.

"They knew exactly what they were looking for, exactly where they were. And what I can say? They got away pretty quickly."

The stolen guitars include a red Fender Stratocaster autographed by Janis Joplin's original backing band Big Brother and the Holding Company, and a Fender Stratocaster signed by Jefferson Starship.

Also stolen were a pink Fender Stratocaster signed by Canadian rockers Sweeney Todd, a black Fender Stratocaster signed by then-mayor Stephen Mandel and a black-and-white Fender bass autographed by artists at the Edmonton Rock Music Festival in 2012.

The charity has filed a police report and group volunteers are also monitoring online buy and sell sites for any trace of the stolen instruments.

Crawshaw said he was initially angry about the crime but an outpouring of support from the Edmonton community has softened the blow, and ensured the thieves will have a hard time finding a buyer.

"I didn't expect such a strong response and part of getting this story into as many eyes and ears as possible is that it takes away the thieves' ability to fence or sell these items," he said. "No collector is going to buy a stolen guitar.

"If I ever underestimated the power and the support and the love that we have in our local music and rock and roll community, I feel ashamed for that."