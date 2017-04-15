The wet, slushy roads from the heavy snowfall in central Alberta Wednesday were a factor in almost 100 collisions over the past two days, police said.

Over the past 30 hours, police received 97 calls for collisions in the city. On Friday, police said they received 22 calls, seven of which resulted in injury and another seven were hit-and-runs.

As of noon Saturday, police were called to 75 collisions, four of which resulted in injury and four of them were hit-and-runs.

No one died in any collisions over this span.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the city and surrounding areas Friday. They warned motorists travelling on highways, roads and walkways to be careful navigating through the snow.

Edmonton's April storm0:52

Saturday holds a 30 per cent chance of more snowfall, Environment Canada said. With winds gusting up to 40 km/h, police are asking motorists to drive appropriately for the weather conditions.