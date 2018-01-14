Young ringette players from across Western Canada took part in a friendly competition in Edmonton this weekend to raise money for cancer research.

Sixteen teams from Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan came to West Edmonton Mall's ice rink to compete in the ninth-annual Ringette Scores on Cancer tournament. The teams raised more than $55,000 for the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

More than 250 ringette players fundraised for months leading up to the competition. Some collected bottles, while others relied on corporate sponsorships

Event coordinator Rachel St. Pierre said many of the players work hard to raise money for the cause.

"I think a lot of people have been affected by it in some way, so I think a lot of girls can relate to it," she said.

More than 250 players participated in the Ringette Scores on Cancer tournament in Edmonton over the weekend. (CBC)

The popular ringette tournament is for U-10 to U-16 players, many of which have come back year after year to raise money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

Since the tournament began in 2010, players have raised more than $700,000 for the foundation.

Event staff Cateline Joly said the fundraiser helps encourage young players to take interest in a charitable cause.

"It's a good chance to show them what they can do from a young age and what they can do in the sport," she said.