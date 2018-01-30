Edmonton may be moving up.

Some city councillors want to make room for taller mixed-use towers across the entire city.

At an urban planning committee meeting Tuesday, councillors reviewed a rezoning proposal that would make it easier for developers to build 18- to 20-storey highrises.

"We can get that higher density through a slightly improved and more efficient process," Coun. Andrew Knack said.

The revised zoning would require amenities to go in along with any new tower, such as green spaces, patios and rooftop enhancements.

'We're trying to build a beautiful city as well as ... a big city.' - Coun . Michael Walters

"It's going to be better quality, it's going to look better, it's going to provide those amenities and unit types that will help enhance communities," Knack said.

New mixed-use towers could blend residential with retail, offices, coffee shops and restaurants.

They would also allow child-care services and other discretionary amenities such as liquor stores.

Councillors agreed Tuesday that commercial space in these highrises should be restricted to 15 per cent of the tower's area.

Coun. Michael Walters thinks the amended zoning will be useful as the city develops neighbourhoods along transit corridors and arterial roads.

"The problem is, we haven't built those because our zone hasn't accommodated them," he said.

"You know we're trying to build a beautiful city as well as just a big city, so design guidelines are important as well."

Bev Zubot, a planning adviser with the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, told the committee the bylaw should require the city to consult a neighbourhood before a new tower is built.

"If we're going to have highrises, we're going to have to look at more common spaces."

She wants to make sure amenities such as parks and public spaces will adequately support more people living in a neighbourhood.

"Where are they going to gather outside? Where are they going to have that family picnic close by? And where are the children going to play?"

She's also concerned about parking around new developments.

"This needs to be handled extremely carefully," she said.

The city's goal, she said, is to reduce traffic and make high-density areas more pedestrian-oriented.

"If we are increasing the public parking, we could just be encouraging more people to drive to that area, and it may be counter to the city's goals."

Changes to the highrise apartment zoning are expected to go before a public hearing in about two weeks. Edmontonians would then have a chance to tell councillors what they think of the proposed changes.

