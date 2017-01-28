With the economy where it is today, many Edmontonians are looking at fixing up their homes instead of buying a new one.

This meant many were in the market for supplies this weekend at the Edmonton Renovation Show at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Thousands were at the show today, organizers said many are developing on properties in downtown Edmonton.

"People that already live in the area are staying there and they're renovating," said Graeme Bell with Alair Homes.

"Or it's people that are trying to move into the area are buying it and moreso knocking it over and building an infill."

A couple of people taking five was just a par for the course at the Edmonton Renovation Show. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

Alison Farrell with the Edmonton Renovation Show said Edmontonians are not only building and renovating downtown homes for monetary reasons.

"Certain neighbourhoods, people might have grown up in that neighbourhood and maybe they don't want to necessarily move out of it," she said.

"There's a focus on people being able to just upgrade their house to make it their own."

The show continues Sunday.