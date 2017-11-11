Wreaths were laid at the foot of the city hall cenotaph Saturday, as the crowd stood in silence, heads bowed, puffing icy breath in the cold.

Hundreds of Edmontonians gathered in Churchill Square in the brisk sun, as Canadians across the country paused to pay their respects and reflect on the sacrifices made in conflicts past and present.

The service, led by the commanding officer of The Loyal Edmonton Regiment, was attended by dignitaries including Honorary Colonel John Stanton, Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Dog Cox and Mayor Don Iveson.

Don Cyril Gordon hugged a framed photograph of his uncle, Cyril Gordon, as he watched the familiar ceremony unfold.

"My dad's younger brother was killed in the Second World War," he said. "I'm named after him so I take his picture out each Remembrance Day and we go down just to remember."

Don Gordon attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at Edmonton city hall in honour of two uncles, lost in the Second World War. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Cyril died in 1944 at the age of 20 when a torpedo sunk his navy ship, two months before his nephew Gordon was born in rural Saskatchewan.

"I think about my grandma and my grandpa on the farm in Saskatchewan getting word that their son had died," Gordon said Saturday.

"I try to remember them as well … it's an incredible sacrifice."

Gordon's grandparents also lost their youngest son, barely an adult when he enlisted, to the Second World War.

"I can't imagine the bravery of these men, boys really, who went to war and fought and died for us," Gordon said.

Don Cyril Gordon holds a framed photograph of his uncle, Cyril Gordon, at a Remembrance Day ceremony in Edmonton. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

The procession in Churchill Square was one of a handful of ceremonies held across the city Saturday morning.

Edmonton marked Remembrance Day in several locations, including the Beverly Cenotaph, The Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum and University of Alberta's Butterdome, where a crowd of hundreds gathered inside the arena for a procession marked by the wail of bagpipes and the clang of a marching band.

Premier Rachel Notley said the 11th day of November is a day to reflect on the bravery and sacrifices made by Canadian men and women in military uniform.

"A full century has passed since the end of the First World War, and we continue to reflect on the courage of those who fought so proudly and bravely," Notley said in a statement. "We especially remember the thousands of Albertans who answered the call to serve.

"Remembrance Day is a time to reflect on those who laid down their lives or were wounded physically or emotionally.

"Their sacrifice has been repeated through the years, as the women and men in our armed forces have spent countless hours away from their loved ones to serve in conflict zones and help people cope with natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

"We can never repay them all, but we can — and do — remember. And we also pause to thank those who continue to serve this great province and our country."

Special attention is also being paid this year to several key battles from the First and Second World Wars, including the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, which ended on Nov. 10, 1917.

More than 4,000 Canadians were killed and 12,000 were wounded in Passchendaele, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as a symbol of the worst horrors of the First World War.

"Our soldiers fought an impossible fight with perseverance, valour and commitment to a greater cause," Trudeau said in a statement issued Friday.

"Nine Canadians would earn the Victoria Cross for their bravery. Yet the battle came at a devastating cost."