An inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre has been charged with assaulting a correctional officer the day before guards staged a lockdown at the institution.

On Monday, EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard confirmed one prisoner was charged in relation to "an unprovoked assault" described as a "strike to the face" on Dec. 14.

The one-day lockdown took place on Dec. 15, after the union representing guards said they faced daily attacks by inmates over a couple of weeks.

Officers continue to investigate allegations brought forth by both guards and inmates, Sheppard added.

The provincial government is also investigating allegations of the use of excessive force by guards.

On Jan. 6, dozens of inmates went on a hunger strike to protest their treatment.

Three prisoners told CBC they refused to eat because some corrections officers were attacking prisoners.

On Jan. 15, the Edmonton Coalition for Human Rights and Justice sent a letter seeking permission from Alberta Justice to record and conduct private interviews with a dozen inmates alleging abuse. The province has not yet responded.

Some inmates have also complained of being confined to their cells for more than 20 hours after restrictions were introduced in response to complaints from guards.

