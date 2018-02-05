Police have laid charges against an inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre after an alleged assault on a correctional officer that triggered a lockdown at the institution.

On Monday, EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard confirmed one prisoner was charged in relation to "an unprovoked assault," which she described as a "strike to the face" on Dec. 14.

The lockdown came the next morning by guards who complained of facing daily attacks over a couple of weeks.

On Monday, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, which represents the guards, welcomed news of the charge, describing the assault as "serious."

"There were prior assaults and this was the one that caused the lockdown,' said James Hart, vice-president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees.

Fewer attacks

Hart said there have been fewer attacks since new security restrictions were introduced on two units following the lockdown but "there is always room for improvement."

A committee made up of representatives from government, the remand centre and the union is evaluating security procedures, Hart said.

On Jan. 6, dozens of inmates went on a hunger strike to protest their treatment.

Three prisoners told CBC they refused to eat because some corrections officers were attacking inmates.

Inmates have also complained about the new security measures which have led to many remaining in lockdown for more than 20 hours a day.

On Jan. 15, the Edmonton Coalition for Human Rights and Justice sent a letter seeking permission from Alberta Justice to record and conduct private interviews with a dozen inmates alleging abuse. The province has not yet responded to the request.

Police continue to investigate allegations brought forth by guards and inmates, said Sheppard.

The provincial government is also investigating allegations of the use of excessive force by guards.

