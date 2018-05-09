Female inmate dies of suspected fentanyl overdose at Edmonton Remand Centre

A female inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre died early Saturday of a suspected fentanyl overdose, CBC News has learned.

Sources told CBC the inmate was found unresponsive in her cell around 2 a.m. and EMS pronounced the woman dead at 2:45 a.m.

A statement from Alberta Justice and Solicitor General confirms the death.

An inmate was found unresponsive in her cell and correctional centre staff and Alberta Health Services responded immediately and administered CPR, said the statement.

EMS was contacted and continued treatment, including CPR.

As part of protocol, the inmate's unit at the centre was closed for investigation and Edmonton police and the coroner were notified.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating.

An internal review is also underway.