One of two Edmonton Remand Centre inmates hospitalized last week because of suspected drug overdoses has died, a spokesperson from Alberta Justice and Solicitor General said Monday.

The man, who died Friday, is one of two remand centre inmates taken to hospital last Wednesday after possible drug overdoses.

Correctional staff were doing rounds that morning when they found an unresponsive inmate in his cell.

An emergency code was called and onsite medical staff began first aid. The efforts included administering naloxone, a drug that counteracts the effects of opioids like fentanyl and oxycodone.

While that was happening, peace officers checked on other inmates in their cells and found one inmate who was unresponsive.

He received emergency first aid and naloxone before both men were taken to hospital by paramedics.

One inmate was in very serious condition. The other man recovered and was later returned to the remand centre.

The name of the inmate who died will not be released.

An internal investigation will be conducted to look into whether anything could be done to prevent similar incidents in the future, Alberta Justice and Solicitor General spokesperson Louise McEachern said in an email.

"Any death is tragic and we extend our condolences to the family and friends of the inmate," McEachern said.