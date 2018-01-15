The hunger strike at the Edmonton Remand Centre is now over, but a social justice advocate would like to hear from inmates about what happened.

There were 55 inmates refusing to eat on Jan. 7, according to government officials. All prisoners began eating again three days later.

Mark Cherrington, a volunteer for the Edmonton Coalition for Human Rights and Justice, said Monday the group wants to hear from inmates who were on the hunger strike.

Government officials say the inmates began eating again on Jan. 10. (CBC)

"For a human being to go through those extremes is an indicator that something is not quite right," Cherrington said.

Three inmates told CBC News the hunger strike started because they say some correctional officers are attacking prisoners.

However, the Alberta Justice department has stated the inmates were protesting because they want more time outside their cells.

"We will continue to monitor any concerns inmates may have and discuss solutions as appropriate," said Dan Laville, Alberta Justice and Solicitor General department spokesperson, in an emailed statement.

Government officials have confirmed that none of the inmates have been charged in relation to the hunger strike.