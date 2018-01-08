Inmates at the Edmonton Remand Centre are on a hunger strike, protesting what they say is brutality at the hands of guards.

Three prisoners have told CBC News they're refusing food because they say some corrections officers are attacking prisoners.

"They're still using way too excessive force on inmates. People are sick of this," said inmate Christopher Gascon.

Two of the prisoners who spoke to CBC News allege there has been an increase in attacks on inmates at the jail in recent months.

Gascon says prisoners like him joined a hunger strike Saturday to bring attention to their concerns.

"They do a lot of foul stuff to us. They bring their anger to work and they take it out on us," he said.

The provincial government confirmed in an emailed statement on Monday that 55 inmates refused food on Sunday.

They said 19 inmates were still refusing to eat as of Monday afternoon.

There are ongoing discussions continuing between management and the 19 inmates. The government said Alberta Health Services staff are monitoring the physical condition of the prisoners refusing to eat.

They did not comment on the allegations about abusive treatment that have been made by the inmates.