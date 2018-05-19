Inmate found dead at Edmonton Remand Centre

Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead Saturday morning at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

It has not been determined whether the sudden death is suspicious, Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Angela Kemp said.

Kemp could not specify what time the inmate died, or the inmate's gender.

A female inmate at the jail died two weeks ago of a suspected fentanyl dose.

The woman was found unresponsive in her cell around 2 a.m. on May 5. CPR was administered, but she died 45 minutes later.

Located in northwest Edmonton, the Edmonton Remand Centre can house almost 2,000 inmates.