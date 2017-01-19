Edmonton seniors who use Disabled Adults Transit Service (DATS) will see a big reduction in the cost of monthly passes as of Feb. 1.

Seniors who qualify will be able to use a regular transit pass for DATS at a cost of $15 per month, according to city of Edmonton spokesperson. That's a drop from the current price of $91.50 per month that all DATS users are currently paying.

For non-seniors, the cost of a monthly ETS pass will go up to $94.25 for both regular transit and DATS.

The city says the loss of revenue will be approximately $200,000 and will be absorbed internally with no impact to taxpayers and no reduction in services.