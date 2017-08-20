As protests rage across the border, hundreds gathered in front of Alberta's legislature Saturday to bolster an annual rally against hate.

Chevi Rabbit launched the Hate to Hope Rally six years ago after a group of men yelled homophobic slurs and beat her in an Edmonton parking lot.

Every year since, she has used the event as a platform to denounce discrimination, bigotry and hate.

"There's a sense of urgency with what happened in the U.S.," Rabbit said Saturday. "Let's not allow that behaviour to come and trickle into Canada."

Chevi Rabbit launched an annual rally against hate six years ago, after a group of men yelled homophobic slurs and assaulted her in a parking lot. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Before news broke of the violence in Charlottesville, Rabbit had planned to dedicate Saturday's rally to raising awareness about homelessness.

She partnered with the Mustard Seed, a social service agency for low-income people. The organization set up a booth at Saturday's rally and collected donations from participants.