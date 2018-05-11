Hope floats: Edmonton Queen owner determined to cruise the river this summer

The owner of the Edmonton Queen is confident the vessel will set sail down the North Saskatchewan River this summer after years of remaining moored at Rafter's Landing.

Jay Esterer bought the riverboat two years ago and said Thursday the riverboat has received regulatory approval to sail.

Esterer spent last summer renovating the interior — installing new flooring, fixtures, furniture and a new bar.

He overhauled the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

All the while, he was waiting for a development permit from the city to open the dining area and have a floating restaurant.

In order to sail last year, the 25-year-old vessel needed an inspection by Transport Canada. Esterer said that would have required a costly move to dry ground. CBC News has not yet confirmed the boat has cleared that hurdle.

Jay Esterer is the owner of the Edmonton Queen. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Esterer is banking on water levels being high enough to travel up the North Saskatchewan and back to dock at Rafter's Landing. Low water levels have prevented the vessel from sailing in the past.

Esterer says he's looking for a captain, a first mate and a riverboat engineer, who will be part of a total crew of 11 that includes servers and cooks.

There have already been two serious applications for the captain's job, he said. "The Prairies aren't exactly teeming with these professions," he said. "But I'm confident we'll be on the water soon."

If he is able to get the crew in place, he hopes to have the boat running Thursdays through Sundays by the end of May.

In 2015, the boat had to stop cruising the river in July due to low water levels, but it continued operating that summer as a floating restaurant and bar. It has been docked since then, in 2016 due to water levels and in 2017 because it needed regulatory approval.