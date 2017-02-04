Does Edmonton have a lack of loos?

The City of Edmonton is asking for public input on the need for public washrooms in central areas of the city.

Residents can fill out an online survey that looks at the need for public washrooms in the downtown area, Central McDougall, Boyle Street, McCauley, Oliver, Queen Mary Park and the Stony Plain Road business area from 149 Street to 170 Street.

The quick survey asks whether public washrooms are needed in these areas. It also looks into how many residents live, work, own or access a business in the neighbourhoods listed and whether they visit these neighbourhoods for entertainment or social support reasons.

Edmonton currently has limited options for permanent outdoor washrooms and many have limited hours.

A permanent washroom was installed on the northeast corner of Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard in 2012. Two other temporary urinals or toilets are also in the Whyte Avenue area.

Late-night public washroom access is available at the Mac's Convenience Store on Jasper Avenue and 117th Street from May to October.

The survey closes on Feb. 8. Information collected from the survey will be included in a report presented to a city committee in April.