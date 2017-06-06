The Edmonton public school board will fly the Treaty 6 and Métis flags outside of the board office and provide the flags to all schools in the district, along with guidelines on how to display them respectfully.

The idea came from trustee Bridget Stirling and received the unanimous support of her colleagues at Tuesday's board meeting.

"Those flags become a piece of how how we teach children every day what it means to live in [a] relationship, to live in partnership and to live in peace finally, at last, with First Nations, Métis and Inuit people in Canada," Stirling said.

She noted the symbolism of the gesture is a "powerful tool" for educating future generations about building positive relationships with Indigenous people.

"I think this is an important legacy," Stirling added.

The Metis Nation of Alberta flag will be distributed to Edmonton public schools. ( Valentin Poposki)

Stirling attended the National Trustee Gathering on Aboriginal Education last summer.

"The elder who spoke there said, 'When you go into a school, how do you know what land you're on?' " Stirling said.

The Treaty 6 flag will fly outside of the school board office and be displayed at schools in the district. (Anglican Diocese of Edmonton)

"I think it's really, really of importance to us all as part of our obligations, all of us, as treaty people, that we respect and recognize the land on which our schools stand the relationships and responsibilities that we have to First Nations, Métis and Inuit people in education in Canada."

School board administration has consulted with Indigenous elders about the proper ceremonies for raising the flags and assured trustees it will be done properly.

There is no expectation that every school will raise the flags outside, which would require some to install additional flag poles, as the board office is doing, said superintendent Darrel Robertson.

However, the schools will be provided with a package on culturally appropriate ways to display them, including inside.

"There are cultural observations that need to be paid attention to here," Robertson said.

The budget for the initiative is $40,000.

Highlands elementary schools to close

Future generations of elementary school students in the Highlands area will be moved to the neighbourhood's junior high school before completing Grade 6.

Montrose and Mount Royal elementary schools will close once the facility on the Highlands Junior High School site is revamped to accommodate them.

The province announced funding for the project in March. The board's vice chair, Ray Martin, said he expects it will take at least three years to complete.

Martin said it was "quite a shock" to vote to close the schools, but he fully supports the consolidation, just as he's heard the community does.

Edmonton public school board vice-chair Ray Martin says he supports the amalgamation of Montrose and Mount Royal elementary schools with Highlands Junior High School. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

The programming at the new kindergarten-to-Grade 9 facility will be arts-oriented. The Highlands Junior High School building will retain its heritage elements, although classrooms will be updated and the technology will be newer.

The elementary schools will remain operational until the rebuild of the Highlands site is complete.