Property taxes in Edmonton will go up by 3.2 per cent next year, a slight decrease from the target council began debating in November, and significantly down from the five-per-cent hike that was projected in the spring.

Nearly half of the increase — 1.4 per cent — will be directed to the city's neighbourhood renewal program, which upgrades and rebuilds roads, sidewalks and streetlights in existing communities. Several areas, including Allendale, Bellevue/Virginia Park, Newton, Prince Charles and Spruce Avenue, are slated for improvements in 2018.

Mayor Don Iveson said he's proud of the way city staff were able to whittle down the tax increase from the original five-per-cent projection.

The $2.7-billion budget approved on Thursday includes $3 million to tackle Edmonton's annual dandelion problem.

In November, council was told that, in addition to the neighbourhood revitalization work, the tax increase was necessary to cover infrastructure and services, the Valley Line LRT, inflation and growth for police services.