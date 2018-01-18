Biodome? Edmonton Project could bring giant globe park to Churchill Square

In the 1996 American comedy Bio-Dome , two hapless chumps on a wrong turn to the toilet end up in trapped inside a hermetically sealed habitat for an entire year.

If Cody Mathiesen gets his way, Edmonton will have its own version of the biodome experience — with all of the tropical benefits, but none of the bad bathroom humour.

He wants to construct a large globe park in Churchill Square — a year-round, temperature controlled sanctuary which would serve as a refuge from Edmonton's long winters.

"I wanted to re-purpose Churchill Square because you don't see many people walking through there in winter," Mathiesen said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM .

"We're a winter city and I wanted to embrace that."

Mathiesen and Kayla Bradford Sinasac are calling their idea the YEG Globe.

They have pitched the idea to the Edmonton Project , a local competition — hosted by five local companies — which aims to construct a new city landmark.

YEG Globe is among 10 finalists. It's up against a river valley gondola, a food truck ferris wheel and other imaginative ideas.

While members of the public are encouraged vote on their favourite pitches, the winner will be selected by a panel of judges in a public showdown next month. The ideas will be pitched live at an "Idea Den" event on March 6.

'Local restaurants, local drinks, local talent'

The glass-encased globe would serve as an year-round indoor park. The structure would be entirely solar powered, said Mathiesen.

The globe could feature food and beverage vendors, projection displays, games, a stage for performances, and maybe even a patio, he said.

Creating a space where Edmontonians could enjoy a concert or a meal, with lush green grass underfoot during even the cruelest weeks of winter, would be a game-changer, said Mathiesen.

The globe could be a little microcosm of the best of what Edmonton has to offer.

"The main floor would be a grassy sort of structure, more of a pedestrian walkway, so you could go there and maybe there will be some cafes and a place for singer-songwriters, but it's all based around local talent," he said.

"You could have a local pub, maybe on top you could have a wine bar, but the whole idea is to embrace Edmonton, and have a real local feel.

"Local restaurants, local drinks, local talent."

