Matt Roper wants to populate Edmonton's river valley with a series of portable winter pavilions.

From warming huts to cabin-like buildings, adding some unnatural landmarks to the expanse of forested trails would be a boon for the city, said Roper.

These structures would give people refuge from the cold, making the river valley inviting even in the most frigid weeks of winter.

"The concept of these pavilions is really in them being a network, dotting the trail system with a small series of amenity features, which could really enhance the trail network," Roper said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"That could be through food and beverage, or through recreational opportunities, or even just gathering and warming hubs."

Roper, a local architect, has pitched his 'Winter River Pavilion' plan to the Edmonton Project.

The competition, hosted by five local companies, asked average residents to come up with an idea for a new city landmark, and hundreds have submitted their ideas.

The competition has been narrowed down to 10 finalists. The winning idea will be selected at a public showdown next month.

Roper's winter pavilions are in contention with a series of pitches such as a "food truck ferris wheel" and a river valley gondola.

He envisions a series of unique portable structures for his project. The buildings could be moved to accommodate different events or changes in the season, he said.

In their first season, Roper would like to see the pavilions placed along the trail network which stretches between Hawrelak and Victoria parks, along Riverdale Road.

"I think that's a nice, very visible and well-travelled part of the trail network where you could have some success with these being visible and people actually going out and using them," Roper said.

"It would be an opportunity, with them being portable, to be tested and tuned before they're relocated to different parts of the city."

