Councillor retracts threat to Edmonton Pride Festival funding

An Edmonton city councillor is backtracking on a tweet he made Sunday suggesting he would — or could — influence how much money Edmonton's Pride Festival gets from the city next year.

After Pride organizers announced they intend to ban police and military from future parades, Coun. Jon Dziadyk tweeted he may not support funding the parade.

The tweet itself drew strong reaction from followers.

And now an Edmonton city councillor is threatening <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegPride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegPride</a> funding if they don't do what he wants. Still think there's no need to protest? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegcc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegcc</a> <a href="https://t.co/bQYBX9C8PM">pic.twitter.com/bQYBX9C8PM</a> —@jeffsamsonow

Dziadyk, a reservist in the military, has since deleted the tweet.

"Right now, I'm not linking funding at all to future Pride parades," he said Monday.

Dziadyk marched in the parade Saturday as a city councillor and said he wants to march in military uniform next year. He said he has plans to discuss the issue with parade organizers.

"I would really like to see the Pride parade fully inclusive of military members that do identify as LGBTQ."

He told media he doesn't think it's a conflict of interest to show support for groups like the military, while serving as a councillor.

Jon Dziadyk is sworn in at City Hall last October for his first term as Ward 3 councillor. (CBC) "I don't think I went too far," Dziadyk said. "But I rephrased how I want to present my position on this. I don't want to unduly use my position as a city councillor."

"I came to the defence of my colleagues who are in the military that were not allowed to present themselves in military uniform."

Coun. Andrew Knack said council should be talking about why Pride made the decision to ban police and military and not the funding of the parade.

"I think my message would be, that's not the approach council should be taking — talking about funding."

Meanwhile Edmonton police responded to the ban in a statement to media Monday.

"While the June 9 decision to exclude the Edmonton Police Service from marching in the Pride parade is difficult to understand and disappointing, we nonetheless will fully accept this decision."

