Skip to Main Content
Councillor retracts threat to Edmonton Pride Festival funding
New

Councillor retracts threat to Edmonton Pride Festival funding

An Edmonton city councillor is backtracking on a threat he made Sunday suggesting he would — or could — influence funding to Edmonton’s Pride Festival.

Coun. Jon Dziadyk calls on organizers to allow military in Pride parade

Natasha Riebe · CBC News ·
Participants in Saturday's Pride parade protested police and military involvement in the event. (Chris Martin/CBC)

An Edmonton city councillor is backtracking on a tweet he made Sunday suggesting he would — or could — influence how much money Edmonton's Pride Festival gets from the city next year.

After Pride organizers announced they intend to ban police and military from future parades, Coun. Jon Dziadyk tweeted he may not support funding the parade.

The tweet itself drew strong reaction from followers.

Dziadyk, a reservist in the military, has since deleted the tweet.

"Right now, I'm not linking funding at all to future Pride parades," he said Monday.

Dziadyk marched in the parade Saturday as a city councillor and said he wants to march in military uniform next year. He said he has plans to discuss the issue with parade organizers.

"I would really like to see the Pride parade fully inclusive of military members that do identify as LGBTQ."

He told media he doesn't think it's a conflict of interest to show support for groups like the military, while serving as a councillor.

"I don't think I went too far," Dziadyk said. "But I rephrased how I want to present my position on this. I don't want to unduly use my position as a city councillor." 
Jon Dziadyk is sworn in at City Hall last October for his first term as Ward 3 councillor. (CBC)

"I came to the defence of my colleagues who are in the military that were not allowed to present themselves in military uniform."

Coun. Andrew Knack said council should be talking about why Pride made the decision to ban police and military and not the funding of the parade.

"I think my message would be, that's not the approach council should be taking — talking about funding."

Meanwhile Edmonton police responded to the ban in a statement to media Monday.

"While the June 9 decision to exclude the Edmonton Police Service from marching in the Pride parade is difficult to understand and disappointing, we nonetheless will fully accept this decision."

@natashariebe

About the Author

Natasha Riebe

Journalist

Natasha Riebe landed at CBC News in Edmonton after radio, TV and print journalism gigs in Halifax, Seoul, Yellowknife and on Vancouver Island. Please send tips in confidence to natasha.riebe@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us