Edmonton Pride Festival won't allow UCP to take part in parade

The United Conservative Party will not be allowed to take part in this year's pride parade, says the Edmonton Pride Festival Society.

The society lays out specific criteria for those who want to participate in the parade, and the UCP application failed to meet those expectations, the society said in written statement sent to CBC News on Thursday.

The UCP application was not specific about actions the party will take to support the inclusion of all segments of the LGBTQ2S+ community, the statement said.

"This choice by the committee is not based in politics but on the fact that the application submitted by the UCP did not meet that criteria," Dana Marsh, communications officer for the Edmonton Pride Festival Society, said in an email.

"Should they choose to become better allies to the LGBTQ2S+ community in the future, they would be more likely to meet the criteria."

The newly formed UCP currently has no official policies. For that reason, the society said, "the committee could only look at past policy of the organizations that formed the UCP, as well as the ideas and opinions shared publicly by their representatives, leadership, and membership, to determine the sincerity of the application."

This year's parade will be held on Saturday, June 9. Because the parade grows larger each year, the organization said it demands more from applicants.

The UCP posted the application it sent to the Edmonton Pride Festival on Twitter.

"We made our application in good faith and [UCP Leader] Jason Kenney was intending to attend," party spokesperson Janice Harrington said in an email Thursday. "We are disappointed in the decision, however, we will still have members there to participate in any way we can."